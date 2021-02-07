INDORE: Efforts to conserve vultures intensify in Madhya Pradesh, state-wide survey begins

Indore: The state-wide vulture census began on Sunday wherein Forest Department began counting vultures in the state. Efforts are being intensified to conserve vultures in Madhya Pradesh. The state level meeting for counting vultures was held at Gandhi Sagar recently. Citing the bird census of 2019, forest official said 8,397 vultures were found in Madhya Pradesh, which is more than other states in the country.

As per the bird census of 2019, 8,397 vultures were found in Madhya Pradesh, which is more than other states in the country.

"In Bhopal's Kervan Dam area, a Vulture Conservation and Breeding Center was established, which is jointly run by Bombay Natural History Society and Madhya Pradesh government," the official informed. He said in terms of vulture population also, Madhya Pradesh would emerge as the top state.

Gandhi Sagar had the second highest number of vultures in the state, hence it holds an important place for vultures. Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary Superintendent RR Parmar said that this year also the number of vultures in Gandhi Sagar is expected to be good in the state. “Vultures have been seen in herd at Gandhi Sagar,” he said. However, only after calculation, the true situation can be reviewed. At the same time, a bird survey is also to be done in February in Gandhi Sagar.

A bird survey is also to be conducted in February but Forest Department officials have not yet decided on the date. However, a bird survey is expected by February-end.

Hope for MP to be Vulture State

1· Efforts are also being intensified to conserve vultures in Madhya Pradesh. The state level meeting for counting vultures was held at Gandhi Sagar recently

2· As per the bird census of 2019, 8,397 vultures were found in Madhya Pradesh, which is more than other states in the country

3. In January 2016, the government was concerned about the conservation of vultures.

4· The vulture census was done simultaneously in 33 districts across the state on January 23, including Sheopur, Shivpuri, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Bhopal, Raisen, Sagar, Panna, Indore, Seoni, Dindori, Damoh, Gwalior, Hoshangabad, Chhindwara etc.

5· About 6700 vultures of seven species were found here. 284 vultures found in the Indore forest division alone.