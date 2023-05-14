Indore: ED’s crackdown on builders; Officials record statements of Shahara, Nachhani, Vohra

File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The impact of raids of enforcement directorate on the prominent builders of the city was visible on Saturday as ED officials summoned three builders of the city and recorded their statements.

ED officials summoned Nitish Shahara, a brother of builder of Manish Shahara, builder Keshav Nachhani and Deepesh Vohra, brother-in-law of Deepak Jain Madda. These were summoned at ED office on Saturday at 11 am. The officials record their statements non-stop till late at night on Saturday. Thereafter these were allowed to move.

ED had launched the biggest search action primarily against Surendra Sanghvi and his son Pratik, Deepak Jain Madda and his close relatives, Manish Shahara and his brother Nitish Shahara. ED officials had raided the residence of Manish Shahara and his brother Nitish along with Sanghvi and Deepak Jain Madda and his brother-in-law on Thursday morning. At the end of the raids, the officials of the agency succeeded in the seizure of Rs 91.21 lakh cash and documents of illegally acquired properties worth approximately Rs 250 cr. The officials are carrying-out further investigation now.