Indore: ED attaches properties worth Rs 1.19 cr of Ex Deputy-Secretary Kamal Kant Sharma

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Enforcement Directorate (ED) succeeded in trapping a big fish on Friday. The Enforcement agency attached 5 immovable properties of former Under Secretary of MP Assembly Kamal Kant Sharma under a case of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The worth of the properties is estimated to be Rs 1.19 cr located in Reewa and Bhopal.

ED informed about the development through a tweet on Friday. The action was carried out by ED’s MP Zonal Office located in the city. Sharma is considered a person of a high level of political approaches. Sharma had joined the service as a clerk and surprisingly got promoted one after another in the gap of just one or two years and no sooner reached Secretary of MP Assembly.

‘During the service period, Sharma accumulated huge properties. The properties attached include 1 plot in Rewa, 2 houses, and one plot in Bhopal. The worth of all is Rs 1.19 cr and is registered on him and his family members. The agency is carrying out the further investigation’, said sources.

Sharma along with some politicians had formed Akshay Education Trust in Bhopal and later certain engineering and other colleges were run under the trust in Bhopal.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 07:06 PM IST