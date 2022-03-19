Indore: ED arrests city’s colonizer in New Delhi

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested a Well-known colonizer of Indore, Vijay Aggarwal in New Delhi.

The action was taken following the recent arrest of hawala trader Naresh Jain. During the interrogation of Naresh, the ED found a connection and took Vijay into custody two days ago. He was being questioned at ED headquarters New Delhi.

Naresh was the financier of many big colonizers including Chirag Shah of Indore. He had also done a few projects on the land of his companies, including a project in Bhawrasla.

According to sources, The WildFlower Colony near Silver Spring located at Indore Bypass has also been developed by Vijay Agarwal on the land of Naresh Jain.

Sources further said that there was a possibility that some other colonizers of the city might also come under the grip of ED.

Earlier, one of the partners of Naresh, Anoop Kataria had lodged an FIR against Naresh Jain in Banganga police station for the embezzlement of Rs 64 crores.

Nonetheless, the plots were sold out at Kanak Residency colony in Bhawarsla but their registry was banned for the time being.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 03:31 PM IST