Indore: COVID cases dropped to zero after over 135 days in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Holi festival brought good news for Indoreans as no positive case of Covid-19 was found on Friday for the first time after the third wave of the pandemic disease.

Zero positive cases of Covid-19 were reported exactly after 135 days of ordeal in which people have seen the highest number of positive cases mainly during the peak of the third wave in January 2022.

As many as 1817 samples were tested on Friday and 1816 samples were tested negative while one sample was found insufficient for testing. With this, the total number of positive cases remained at 207698. No death was reported due to which the total number of deaths remained to 1461, so far.

Fortunately, six patients were discharged on Friday with a total number of patients being discharged reaching 206217 patients so far.

The first case of COVID-19 was reported on March 24, 2020 in the city when MGM Medical College informed about five positive cases. Situation had turned worse since then and the city had recorded the highest number of positive cases in a day on January 22, 2022 i.e. 3372 cases.

As many as 1461 people have died due to the deadly disease and the last death was reported on February 23.

District Covid-19 Nodal Officer Dr Amit Malakar said, “It’s a good day for the city as no case of COVID-19 was tested positive. However, this doesn’t mean that COVID has gone as we still need to be careful and should follow Covid protocols to prevent the disease from spreading again.”

COVID in city

1. First five cases of COVID-19 were reported on March 24, 2020

2. First death was reported on March 28, when a lady of Ujjain died in city hospital

3. Highest number of active cases in city were on Jan 22, 2022 i.e.over 23183

4. Last death was reported on Feb 23, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 12:34 PM IST