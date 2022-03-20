Indore: ED arrests city coloniser Agrawal in New Delhi-Links with hawala accused Naresh Jain found

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested city-based coloniser Vijay Agrawal in New Delhi for money laundering after being interrogated for two days by the ED officials, who found he had close links with a leading hawala operator Narendra Jain, who was arrested by ED two days ago.



Vijay Agarwal is a well-known coloniser of the city and promoter of the Empire group. He was being interrogated at ED's Delhi headquarters for the last two days. Agarwal’s name surfaced after ED officials questioned Jain, and they arrested Agarwal after his links with Jain were established.



Sources informed that ED took Vijay Agarwal in its custody two days ago. Jain has been the financier of many colonisers of the city including Chirag Shah. Jain has done some projects on the lands of Agrawal's companies, including a project at Bhaunrasala square name Kanak Residency. Real estate player Anoop Kataria had accused Jain of cheating to the tune of Rs 65 while developing Kanak Residency and lodged FIR against Jain in Banganga police station sometime back. Two persons were arrested and are now in jail. At present, the registry of plots is banned in Kanak Residency.



The Wild Flower Colony located near Silver Spring Township at Bypass is also developed by Agarwal on the land owned by Jain. Some other colonisers of the city are also on the radar of the ED.

Though ED has yet not given any official information about the arrest of Agarwal, sources have confirmed the ongoing development.



At present Jain is lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail, but his business including hawala continues unabated. His business is carried from a bungalow located at Scheme no. 78 in the city.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 01:40 AM IST