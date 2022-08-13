Indore: Economic Corridor land acquisition; no coercive action will be taken, CM assures farmers

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has assured the farmers, whose land is falling under the proposed Indore-Pithampur Economic Corridor Scheme, that the land for the project would be taken only after they give consent.

The farmers who are going to be affected by the proposed project meet CM Chouhan at the airport on Friday. CM reached the city to participate in the Tiranga Yatra taken out from Rajmohalla to Rajwada under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan'. On his arrival at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, farmer’s representatives of 16 villages came to meet him. They gave a memorandum to Chief Minister Chouhan regarding land acquisition to be made under the scheme. Chief Minister Chouhan assured all the farmers that the State government is the government of farmers. There will be no injustice to any farmer here. The interest of farmers is paramount. He said that land would be acquired for the scheme only after the consent of the farmers. He also gave necessary directions to collector Manish Singh in this regard.

It is noteworthy that earlier in the day a memorandum in this regard was given to the collector Manish Singh also by the farmers who were accompanied by minister of tourism and culture, Usha Thakur, Rajya Sabha member Kavita Patidar and others. Collector Singh also assured all the farmers and public representatives that without the consent of the farmers, even one inch of land would not be acquired. For this, he has also issued orders to constitute a farmers committee of 32 members.