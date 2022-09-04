e-Paper Get App
Indore: Eat Right for Right Health; Fortified food doesn't change colour or taste…but fulfils need of nutrients, says Food Safety Officer

FSOs informed students about fortified food, millets, and checking adulteration of food at homes

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 04, 2022, 01:49 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Fortified food is better than unfortified food with no change in the colour, taste or fragrance of the food. It is one of the best ways to get the required nutrients for the body and to remain healthy by eating right,” food safety officer Dharmendra Soni said. He was addressing an awareness session of students organised by the Food and Safety Standards of India (FSSAI) and Food Safety Administration under the ‘Eat Right for Right Health’ theme at a private college.

FSOs also demonstrated fortified food and millet-based recipes to the students as the stall was placed in coordination with the Women and Child Welfare Department as a part of ‘Poshan Saptah’ (Nutrition Week).

“More than 150 students were informed about the importance of fortified food and millets, along with a message on the importance of having a balanced diet by decreasing the quantity of oil, salt and sugar in food,” FSO Avashesh Agrawal said.

The team also organised a session for checking adulteration of food at homes by demonstrating the methods to the students.

The college administration also felicitated FSOs Dharmendra Soni, Avashesh Agarwal and Himali Sonpatki for being on top in the Eat Right Challenge.

