Indore Eases Entry Curbs For Grain Trucks Until July Amid Market Demand | AI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has granted an exemption allowing vehicles linked with farmers and the Anaj Mandi to enter the city at all times until July.

Based on a representation submitted by the Indore Grain and Oilseed Traders Association (New Grain Market, Sanyogitaganj and Chhawani Mandi) and a report from DCP (Traffic Management), Collector and District Magistrate Shivam Verma has issued a partial modification to the previous notification.

According to the order, movement timings for heavy trucks and goods-carrying vehicles arriving from the Bypass—specifically via Nemawar Road (Palda Naka), Teen Imli Square, Navlakha and Agrasen Square leading to the Anaj Market—have been revised.

As per the modified notification, the movement of trucks and other goods vehicles on these specific routes shall now be restricted from 6 am to 12 noon and from 5.30 pm to 9.30 pm. This specific arrangement applies exclusively to vehicles associated with the Grain Market. This concession shall remain in force until the end of July 2026. After this period, restrictions shall revert to the previous notification.

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For trucks and other goods-carrying vehicles utilising other routes, the restrictions remain in effect from 6 am to 12 noon and from 5 pm to 10 pm.