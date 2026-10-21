Indore Dussehra 2026: Flying Ravan, Terrorist Effigy Steal The Show As Thousands Witness Ravan Dahan | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands gathered at prominent venues across Indore on Dussehra to witness the traditional 'Ravan Dahan', celebrating the victory of good over evil amid festive fervour.

Dussehra Maidan witnessed a massive gathering as people arrived with their families to watch the towering effigy of Ravan go up in flames.

Children were seen carrying toy swords, bows and arrows, enthusiastically participating in the festive celebrations. The excitement among spectators remained high as they waited for the much-awaited moment of 'Ravan Dahan'.

Tilak Nagar also attracted thousands of people who gathered to witness the burning of Ravan's effigy. Families and residents joined the celebrations, turning the occasion into a vibrant community gathering.

The event reflected the city's enduring enthusiasm for the traditional festival and its cultural significance.

-Terrorist effigy and flying Ravan steal the show

An unusual attraction at the celebrations was an effigy depicting a terrorist, displayed alongside a flying Ravan effigy. The distinctive presentation caught spectators' attention and added a contemporary element to the traditional festivities.

The celebrations commemorated Lord Ram's victory over Ravan, reinforcing Dussehra's timeless message of righteousness triumphing over evil. The large public turnout highlighted Indore's continued attachment to its cultural traditions and festive spirit.

Chimanbagh was another centre of Dussehra celebrations, where residents gathered to witness 'Ravan Dahan' and participate in the festivities.

The event added to the city's collective celebration of righteousness triumphing over evil.

Vijay Nagar also witnessed Dussehra fervour, with people coming together to enjoy the traditional spectacle.

The celebrations brought families and community members together, keeping the spirit of the festival alive. Ravan at Chhavni and Neelkanth Colony also witnessed the festive fervour of 'Ravan Dahan'.