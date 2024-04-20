 Indore: Duped In Name Of Forex Trade, J’Khand Bizman Gets Rs 1.83L Back
Three persons, including woman, detained by crime branch. Trio return entire amount to complainant

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 01:37 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A businessman from Jharkhand was duped of Rs 12.83 lakh by some persons on the promise of good return in forex trading. The crime branch managed to track the accused trio, including a woman, and ensured that the money was returned to the complainant within a few days.

According to Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya, Mithlesh Kumar Sharma of Jharkhand arrived in the city and lodged a complaint that he was contacted by Naresh Khare, Manish Narvaria and Jyoti a few days ago.

Posing as employees of a registered advisory firm, the trio lured him into giving them Rs 12.83 lakh by promising good return on investment in forex trading. Later, the trio became incommunicado and stopped receiving complainant’s phone calls.  After receiving a written complaint, a team was constituted to nab the accused. The team managed to identify the accused. The team detained the trio and asked them to return the full amount to the complainant. The complainant received the entire amount in his bank account.    

Police said that the investigation was on to know other such frauds committed by the accused.    

