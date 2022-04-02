e-Paper Get App
Indore / Indore Dugdha Sangh to buy milk at higher price from farmers

Indore Dugdha Sangh to buy milk at higher price from farmers

Customers to continue getting Sanchi milk at same rate

Staff Reporter | Updated on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 09:42 AM IST

Milk | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Cooperative Dugdha Sangh, which sells the milk under ‘Sanchi' brand, has increased the price at which it will purchase milk from the farmers from Friday. However, the selling price of milk to retail customers will remain unchanged.

Moti Singh Patel, president of Indore Co-operative Dugdha Sangh, informed here on Friday that in view of the increasing cost of milk production and inflation, the Board of Directors of the Milk Union has decided to increase the purchase price of milk by 20 paise per fat, from Friday.

Among the six Cooperative Milk Unions of the state, Indore Milk Union is now offering the highest price to milk farmers.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 09:42 AM IST