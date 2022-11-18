Indore: Due to road accidents, ‘Over 5 lakh people suffer pain of facial deformities’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Every year, more than 500,000 people go through the pain of facial deformities due to road accidents in our country. Maxillofacial surgeons have the maximum number of road accident cases, followed by deformities due to cancer as 100,000 maxillofacial surgeries are done for oral cancer patients every year,” Dr Girish Rao, national secretary of the Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of India (AOMSI), said.

Addressing a session during the annual conference on Thursday, Dr Rao said the damage caused after an accident could be reduced to a great extent if the patient reaches hospital in the ‘golden hour’ or in the initial stages of cancer.

The association’s national president, Dr Manjunath Rai, said they ran a ‘Face It Campaign’ every year to spread awareness among people and motivate them to follow traffic rules to avoid such irreversible damages.

Meanwhile, Spain’s Dr Gregorio Sanchez said that increasing cases of mouth cancer was a challenge for them in Spain, as well. Commenting of the health facilities in India, he said, “India is at par with the rest of the world in every way and we depend on India for cancer medicines. Due to the large population here, there are more patients and, hence, more expertise.”

FP Photo

Dental education in India taking steps to digitisation: DCI prez

Index Group and Malwanchal University felicitated president of the Dental Council of India (DCI) Dr Dibyendu Mazumdar during a porgramme on Thursday.

Chairman, Index Group, Suresh Singh Bhadoria, congratulated Dr Mazumdar on becoming the president of the apex regulatory body for dental education in the country. DCI executive member Dr Rahul Hegde was also present at the programme, while vice-chairman Mayankraj Singh Bhadoria, director RS Ranawat and additional director RC Yadav congratulated Dr Mazumdar on behalf of the Index Group.

‘DCI is making many changes according to the changing times. Now, a 360-degree change is being seen in the study of dental education in India. It’s the responsibility of the DCI to make dental education better for students. Dental education is taking steps towards digitisation. A new system of examination is also going to be started at the same time in the whole country,’ the DCI president said while addressing the ceremony