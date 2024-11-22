Indore: Drunkard Sets Electrician Afire After Snatching Mobile Phone | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 52-year-old electrician died after he was allegedly set afire by a drunkard while snatching his android mobile phone in Tejaji Nagar area on Wednesday night. Initially, it was believed that the man had died due to burns and the case was thought to be a suicide or an accidental death.

However, the short PM report revealed that the man died due to strangulation after which the police examined CCTVs footage near the spot in which the accused was seen following the victim. The deceased was identified as Prahlad Kushwaha, a resident of Shajapur. Prahlad was working at a site in Tejaji Nagar for the last couple of months. After work, he used to sleep at a closed puncture repair shop on the service road near the Tejaji Nagar Bridge.

Additional DCP Alok Kumar Sharma said Prahlad owned an Android smartphone, which had caught the attention of a drug addict Rajkumar Giri Goswami of Anuradha Nagar Slum. On the night of the incident, when Prahlad went to sleep, the accused followed him and tried to snatch his phone.

During the struggle, the accused placed his foot on Prahlad’s neck and hit his head with a bracelet, leaving Prahlad unconscious. The accused then wrapped Prahlad in his blanket and set it on fire using a lighter. The police arrested the accused and registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS. The accused told police that he sold the mobile phone to one Shiv Goswami for Rs 1,500 and police caught the buyer too and recovered the stolen mobile phone.

Deceased was planning to find match for son

The family members said that four days earlier, Prahlad had spoken to his elder son and planned to visit Shajapur on Thursday to look for a bride for his younger son.

Prahlad was hospitalised 2 days ago

The police said Prahlad was addicted to alcohol and two days ago, a Dial-100 team had received information about an unconscious man lying near the bridge. The team had taken him to a hospital. They had also contacted his son using Prahlad’s phone and advised him to take his father back to Shajapur. The son had assured them that he would bring him back soon.