Indore: Drone start-up to introduce Israeli tech to help farmers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 6-month-old drone start-up established by three youths of Indore is now all set to introduce Israeli technologies in the fields with the aim of helping farmers. This technology helps maintain the fertility of the soil which, ultimately, saves up on excessive use of fertilisers and pesticides in the soil. This start-up has already successfully implemented its technology for farming 4,000 acres of farmland.

Tests on delivery of important goods using this drone will also begin soon. Management professional of Indore Prayas Saxena, technical expert Utsava Khair and advance agricultural expert Shikhar Mandloi said that, last year, they had started the company implementing skyline drone tech which aimed at introducing new and advanced techniques to help in resolving the problems of traditional farming and providing ease to farmers.

This drone is completely manufactured in India and takes only 7 minutes to spray fertiliser and pesticides on 1 acre of farmland, whereas it takes 3-4 hours for humans to do the same work.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 10:46 PM IST