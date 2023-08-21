Indore: Drizzling Keeps Temp Below Normal, Rainfall To Decrease As System Shifts

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Intermittent rains continued to lash the city on Sunday, but with varying intensity in different areas for the second consecutive day. Regional Meteorological Department officials said that the conditions would remain the same on Monday but the intensity would decrease as the system causing rains has weakened and has been shifted.

Drizzling continued since morning due to incursion of humidity caused by overcast conditions in the afternoon. However, only 0.7 mm rainfall was received in the western part of the city and the central part of the city, too, witnessed equal rainfall in the evening. Though, people in the eastern part of the city had to settle for drizzles only.

The change in the weather for the last two days however provided relief from the icky weather. ‘There was a low pressure area over central parts of north Madhya Pradesh with the associated cyclonic circulation. The monsoon trough at the mean sea level now passes through Bikaner, Kota and the centre of low pressure area over central parts of north Madhya Pradesh, Ambikapur, Balasore and thence east-south eastwards to east-central Bay of Bengal. Under the influence, the eastern part of the state will witness rainfall for the next couple of days but its intensity will decrease gradually,’ the met officials said.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, which was normal, while the minimum temperature was 21.6 degrees Celsius, which was also normal The city recorded as much as 624.3 (25.5 inches) of rainfall, so far.