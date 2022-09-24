Indore: Driver of company flees with Rs 98K, valuables; case registered

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police, on Friday, registered a case against the driver of a company vehicle for stealing Rs 98,000 and valuables from the firm’s office in the Banganga area. The accused was captured on a CCTV installed in the company. A search is on for him.

According to the police, company owner Abhishek Jain lodged a complaint saying that his company was situated on Sanwer Road and his driver, Mohit Sen, had allegedly stolen cash and valuables from there. Mohit had the company’s keys in his possession as he was staying on the premises. He allegedly stole Rs 98,800 from a drawer in an office room. He also took away 10 silver coins, 2 gold coins, a mobile phone and a charger from there. He stole goods worth Rs 133,800 from the company’s office.

When the owner reached the office, he found cash and valuables missing from the drawer. He also saw that the driver was missing. He checked the CCTVs of the company and, later, lodged a police complaint. Mohit hails from Harda district. A police team has been sent to arrest him.