Indore: Drive to make tourist places single-use plastic free

HomeIndoreIndore: Drive to make tourist places single-use plastic free

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 18, 2022, 01:51 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the Chief Minister’s Janseva Diwas, several programmes were organised to make tourist places single-use plastic-free.

At Ranjit Hanuman temple, a bike rally and a cleanliness campaign were launched by mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav. He said that Indore had been consistently the number one city in cleanliness and it was the responsibility of all of us to maintain this achievement through public participation.

Along with this a cleanliness jumba, cleanliness rally and a rangoli cleanliness campaign were launched at Meghdoot Upvan.

