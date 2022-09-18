Indore: Legal literacy camp at CM Rise School

Indore (Madhya Pradesh

A legal literacy camp was organised in CM Rise School, Musakhedi to give legal information to the school students, teachers and employees, on Saturday.

Chief guest of the programme, district judge and secretary District Legal Services Authority Indore Manish Kumar Srivastava, informed the students present about the welfare schemes being implemented by the Legal Services Authority.

He informed about the process of getting free legal aid/advice, about Lok Adalat, Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act, good touch bad touch. About 250 students including school principal Mukesh Verma, lecturer Rashi Parihar and other teachers were present.