Indore: Drive to give updated Khasra copy begins

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A drive to make available copies of updated Khasra records to farmers began in the district on Saturday. One-day camps were organised at all tehsil headquarters on Saturday to implement the orders of revenue courts. Collector Ilayaraja T informed that whatever orders have been passed in connection with cases in revenue courts such as record amendment, mutation, division etc. should be mentioned in the Khasra and then a copy of the Khasra record should be made available to the concerned beneficiaries.

The collector said that this is an important task because many times farmers are not able to get the desired copy of the Khasra even after the orders are issued. The district is actively working to follow the instructions of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for good governance. The said work will be done every week on Friday.

Additional collector Dr Abhay Bedekar said that on Saturday a total of 716 farmers have been given a copy of Khasra. 35 in Juni Indore, 112 in Malharganj, 27 in Rau, 75 in Bhicholi Hapsi, 38 in Kanadiya, 47 in Khudail, 140 in Mhow, 114 in Depalpur, 81 in Sanwer and 47 in Hatod.