Indore: Drive Against Food Adulteration Continues

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Food and Drug Administration Department continued the drive against adulterated and raided at various food shops across the city.

Along with inspection, the team has also collected 22 samples from various shops and milk parlours and also warned them to improve the facilities in terms of cleanliness and maintaining hygiene.

According to the food safety officers, a total of two samples of paneer and curd were collected from Dhaba Junction, four samples of mawa, peda, barfi from Fakhri Sweets at Khatiwala Tank, seven smaples of milk chocolate, flavored milk, ice cream from Quality Mart, four samples of milk, paneer, curd, and buttermilk from Pandey Milk Dairy Farm at Pawanpuri, four samples of cow milk, curd, paneer, milk cake, malaibarfi from Mahesh Milk Dairy in Musakhedi, and five samples of cow's milk, curd, paneer, milk cake, malaibarfi from Musakhedi area.

All samples have been sent to food analyst Bhopal for testing under the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 and after receiving the analysis report, legal action if any will be taken against them.

“With the help of mobile food testing laboratory operated in Indore, a total of 24 food samples of different food establishments located in KesarBagh area were tested on the spot,” officials said.

Along with this, instructions were given regarding the cleanliness of the premises, personal hygiene of the employees working in the premises, keeping records related to the purchase and sale of food items, etc.