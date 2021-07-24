Indore: Drive against antisocials, over 550 detained

Indore: Due to rising crime in the city, the police on Saturday launched a driver against antisocials. In the course of the drive, the police detained 556 criminals/antisocials under relevant Sections. The police also checked the ahatas (authorised drinking places) near the liquor shops.

The drive, that went on till late in the night, targeted people involved in supplying or selling liquor illegally, keeping weapons illegally, and supplying or selling cannabis and other drugs.

The police had prepared a list of the criminals, who were recently released from jail and were again indulging in criminal activities. The senior police officers were also seen leading the drive in many places.

During the drive, the police prepared the case of NSA against three criminals after finding their record. A criminal was arrested from the city even though he had been extended from the district a few months back. In all, 62 accused were booked under Arms Act for keeping weapons illegally while 39 accused were booked under the MP Excise Act, and 25 were booked under NDPS Act for smoking cannabis in public places.

In the rural area, police teams raided many places including ahatas and took action against 88 criminals/antisocials.

Sources said police have launched the drive against goons/criminals due to the firing incident at the office of syndicate liquor businessmen situated near Sathya Sai Square a few days ago. Also, loot and theft incidents are also on the rise in the city due to which the police had to begin such a drive.