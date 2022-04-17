Indore: DRI nabs 1 passenger on suspicion of gold smuggling

DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) has nabbed one passenger from the Dubai-Indore flight on suspicion of gold smuggling.

DRI had stopped 6 passengers who came from Dubai to Indore flight of Air India at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on Saturday evening for questioning on the suspicion of gold smuggling.

The DRI had received information from Intelligence that some passengers were illegally bringing gold on Air India's flight from Dubai to Indore. Following this information, the officials swung into action as soon as the flight landed at the airport at 7:15 pm.

6 passengers were stopped at the airport itself. Their belongings were thoroughly searched. After about 3 hours of interrogation and investigation, 5 passengers were allowed to leave the airport at 12.95 am.

Airport sources informed on Sunday morning that one passenger was taken to MY Hospital by the officials of the agency to conduct his medical examination.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 11:04 AM IST