Indore: Dr Dwivedi's efforts pay off, govt to make country anaemia free by 2047

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking the suggestions of Dr AK Dwivedi, member of the Scientific Advisory Board at the Central Council for Homoeopathic Research, Ministry of AYUSH (Government of India) positively, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced setting up a mission for sickle cell anaemia free country by 2047 in the budget of 2023, on Wednesday.

Dr Dwivedi said that he had met Sitharaman during the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Convention held from January 8 to 10 and requested her to take decision for the prevention and treatment of sickle cell anaemia.

“It is a matter of great pleasure that the Union finance minister made an important announcement in the health sector. Along with this, the finance minister said that for the prevention of sickle cell anaemia, screening of 7 crore people up to the age of 40 years will be done in the affected tribal areas and now the government is in a very alert mode to eliminate this disease,” Dr Dwivedi added.

Dr Dwivedi thanked the government and said that the decision will prove to be a milestone in the field of health.

