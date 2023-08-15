Indore: Dr Dosi Elected As West Zone Chair Of Indian Chest Society

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Renowned pulmonologist Dr Ravi Dosi has been elected as the West Zone Chair of Indian Chest Society on Sunday. Indian Chest Society is the body of over 5000 pulmonologists in the country and Dr Dosi has become the first pulmonologist of Central India to be elected as the chair of the prestigious organisation.

According to Dr Dosi, Indian Chest Society helps the government to frame policies and issue guidelines for treatment of chest diseases.

“The guidelines prepared by the society are considered final by the government and get implemented across the country. The other works done by the society include promoting the dissemination of knowledge and research in the field of respiratory medicine,” Dr Dosi added. The tenure of the chair will be for two years.

Read Also Bhopal: BSP To Contest Assembly Elections In 3 States On Its Own

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)