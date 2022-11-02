Indore: Dr Ashok Ladha presented Lifetime Achievement Award

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Surgeons Research Foundation honoured Dr Ashok Ladha, a senior colorectal & GI surgeon of Indore, with a Lifetime Achievement Award during Dr BB Ohri Memorial Mid-Term Conference organised by the Indore City Chapter of ASI.

He is a senior surgeon of the city who has put in more than 25 years of dedicated service towards his patients and his contribution to the association.

Dr Ladha established ‘World Piles Day’ in 2006, and the technique of Restorative Proctocolectomy for Ulcerative Colitis, in India. He also established and published the technique of “SEPTA”, for the surgical treatment of benign anal diseases. He has also been a GC member of ASI & president of the Association of Colorectal Surgeons of India.

The award was given away by Dr SK Shukla - past national president of ASI, Dr Sanjay Dixit - Dean MGM Medical College, Dr RK Mathur - chairman trustee, Dr Dilip Kumar Acharya -secretary trustee of the foundation, Dr Arvind Ghanghoria-chairman Indore City Chapter and Dr Apoorva Shrivastava. Special guests of the conference were Dr PS Thakur-superintendent, MY Hospital, Dr CP Kothari -senior surgeon and Dr Achal Gupta.

The award was started in 2005 and has so far been given to Dr CL Nagrath, Dr VK Agrawal, Dr KC Sharma, Dr LS Sharma, Dr KL Bandi, Dr SK Bandi, Dr GC Pahadia, Dr YK Vyas, Dr SK Shukla, Dr RV Paliwal, Dr BR Parekh, Dr KK Trivedi, Dr RK Lahoti, Dr PK Banerjee, Dr DK Jain and Dr BK Sharma.

Read Also Indore: Cold winds pull down night temp by 2 degrees Celsius in 24 hours