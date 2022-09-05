Indore: DPT/TD campaign hits ‘consent’ hurdle in district

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even though Indore has performed well in the campaign for inoculating children with DPT (Diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis) and TD-booster dose, the health department extended the time by a couple of days to achieve the 100 per cent target.

The health department officials believe that the issue of getting consent of parents for inoculating their children is a major hurdle due to which they couldn’t achieve the target, so far.

“We have planned to inoculate about 1.50 lakh children and we could achieve over 70 per cent of the target as we have already inoculated over 1.12 lakh children in the district, so far,” district immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

He added that only 1.15 lakh children are enrolled in the schools and the rest are school dropouts.

“As for the children enrolled in schools, we have achieved 97.4 per cent of the target. In the remaining cases, we are awaiting consent of parents,” Dr Gupta added.

He said that it is the responsibility of the school administration and the school education department to take consent from the parents. The health department officials will now target dropout students to reach the 100 per cent target at the earliest.

Balaghat tops in state, Indore on second spot

Indore stands on the second spot in terms of achieving the target of students enrolled in schools while Balaghat tops the chart.

Balaghat has achieved over 103 per cent of the target while Indore has achieved over 97.4 per cent of the target.

