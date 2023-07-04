Indore: Double Power Line For Colonies, Villages Adjacent To Bypass

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Around 5,000 power consumers will be benefited as Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has provided high-capacity dual power line facility to Ruchi Life, Golf City, California City and 15 villages including Kanadia areas adjacent to Bypass.

“Now, there will be a dual arrangement of 33 KV high capacity power line for this area. If there is any fault in one line, then power distribution will immediately start from the other line,” West Discom press release said.

Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat inaugurated this double circuit arrangement on Kanadia grid on Monday.

He said that the government is determined to provide new electricity facilities and better service to consumers. Superintending Engineer (Indore Rural) Dr DN Sharma said that the double circuit has been arranged in the Kanadia grid at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. Here, one line will come from Bicholi Mardana, while the other line has been connected from Raukhedi to Kanadia via Panther line.

