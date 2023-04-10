Indore: Don’t indulge in plagiarism, VC advises researchers

Students and others felicitate DAVV vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain on Sunday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain here on Sunday advised PhD aspirants doing coursework, which is a pre-requisite for doctoral research degree programmes, not to indulge in plagiarism.

“If you are citing anybody’s work in your thesis, do that by giving proper reference to the original author. Everybody needs to adhere to academic ethics,” she said while addressing coursework participants in management and law streams.

The participants completed their classes and held a ceremony to felicitate teachers who taught them during the coursework.

Vice-chancellor Renu Jain, registrar Ajay Verma, senior DAVV officers and around a dozen teachers were felicitated during the programme which was held at Prathvi Lok near Geeta Bhawan Square on Sunday.

Describing the ceremony as unique, Verma stated that seldom he had heard of participants of any programme facilitating their teachers on completion of the course.

He highlighted the importance of coursework which helps students in knowing about research methodology before they start doing their PhD.

IIPS director Prof BK Tripathi, coursework coordinator Pooja Jain, EMRC director Chandan Gupta, DCDC Rajiv Dixit, deputy registrar Prajwal Khare and Sri Aurobindo University registrar Anand Misra were among the prominent persons present at the event.

Coursework participant Ajay Chordia coordinated the programme.