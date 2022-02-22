Indore: Dog bite cases touch new high in city; Average 125 people bitten by dogs every day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dog bite cases have touched a new high in Indore and broken the record of the past six years as just the month of January 2022 has recorded more than 4,000 such cases. Of these 4,000 cases, 3,773 people have needed treatment in hospitals in just a month.

More than 125 people were bitten by dogs on an average every day in the city. In the past 31 days, 3,773 people were treated at Lal Hospital on Maharani Road. This year, by biting the maximum number of people in the first one month of 2022, the dogs have broken the record of the years 2016 to 2021—that is, the past 6 years. Further, dog bite cases have risen by 158 per cent in the past six years. In the month of January, the city’s street dogs have bitten about 4,000 people and caused severe injuries.

Heading a team of doctors treating the patients at the hospital, Dr Ashutosh Sharma said, “It’s not very surprising that the number of dog bite cases is spiking, as it’s natural behaviour for dogs to attack humans when they turn aggressive.”

What’s turning the dogs aggressive?

‘The number of dogs is on the rise and, with no feeding centres and territorial competition, dog bite cases are on the rise. With new rules and special care measures to ensure cleanliness in Indore, the dogs do not get leftovers anymore to feed on. Another phenomenon seen in dogs is that they become more violent after sterilisation, so returning such dogs back to their localities also results in a higher number of dog bite cases’ — Dr Ashutosh Sharma, Lal Hospital on Maharani Road

What causes dogs to become more violent?

§ Population continues to spike and this causes shortage of food

§ With no feeding point, dogs have no place to get leftover food

§ Sterilisation and returning them back to their earlier localities

What to do immediately if bitten by a dog?

§ Clean the blood and apply an antibacterial ointment

§ If the wound is bleeding, apply and press a clean cloth to the area to stop bleeding

§ Clean the area and apply a sterile bandage

§ It is important to seek immediate medical attention in case of a bleeding dog bite wound.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022