Indore: Doctors save five-month-old boy by performing peritoneal dialysis

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors of Super Speciality Hospital successfully performed acute peritoneal dialysis of a five-month-old boy on Saturday. The doctors claimed that it was the first dialysis of such a small kid in the state.

According to nephrologist Dr Jai Singh Arora, the five-month-old baby weighing only 12 kg, a resident of Barwani, was admitted to the paediatric unit of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital under Dr Nirbhay Mehta with the problem of diarrhoea.

“During diagnosis, it was found that the patient was suffering from the Haemolytic Uremic Syndrome and his kidneys were non-functional due to severe infection. His creatinine level was also high as it had reached over five. The patient required immediate dialysis as any delay could damage his kidneys permanently and prove fatal, as well,” Dr Arora said.

Doctors performed peritoneal dialysis on the patient through his abdomen.

The nephrologist said that the patient is recovering now and he would be discharged from the hospital in a couple of days. He might not require dialysis again as it depends on the health of his kidneys.

‘Very few facilities for such dialysis’

‘Information on, and facility of, dialysis of children is very little among the doctors as well as the people and many children die due to a lack of such facility. Dr Isha Tiwari Arora and resident doctors Vinay Nagar and Ayushi Agrawal also played an important role in performing the procedure’ — Dr Jai Singh Arora, nephrologist

