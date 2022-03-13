Indore: Doctors at Super Speciality Hospital perform complex surgery at 2 am, save a 12-year-old girl

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors of Super Speciality Hospital saved the life of a 12-year-old girl who was suffering from gross hematuria (presence of blood in the urine) secondary to renal arteriovenous fistula (AVF).

The doctors had diagnosed and planned for the procedure in just a couple of hours to give her a new lease of life as the complex surgery was performed at 2 in the night with the coordination of four departments-including nephrology, cardiology, anaesthesia and immune-haematology and blood transfusion.

“The 12-year-old girl, a resident of Khandwa, reached Super Speciality Hospital on Saturday night at about 10 pm. She had continuous renal bleeding and pain. During evaluation and diagnoses, it was found that the patient’s urinary bladder was full of clots,” nephrologists Dr Jai Singh Arora and Isha Tiwari Arora said.

After evaluation, evacuation of bladder was done by urologists Dr Vishal Kirti Jain and Dr Manas Sharma immediately after which coil embolisation was planned and carried out by cardiologists Dr AD Bhatnagar and Dr Lokendra Rekwal in the Cath Lab at 2 am.

Superintendent Dr Shukla added that international protocols were followed in managing the case as an immediate decision and action was required to take up the task and save the patient.

‘Complex procedure’

‘It was a complex procedure and any delay in performing it may have proved fatal to the girl. Superintendent Dr Sumit Shukla managed the inter-departmental coordination, while anaesthesia was administered by Dr Nimish Jain and blood units were arranged by Dr Khushboo Lekhar. The patient is stable and now recovering from bleeding’

— Dr Jai Singh Arora, nephrologist

What is AVF?

§ According to Dr Arora, renal arteriovenous fistula (AVF) is an abnormal extra-capillary link between artery & vein

§ AVF is a consequence of vascular development process failure, vascular injury due to tumour, trauma or iatrogenic

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 09:50 PM IST