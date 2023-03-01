Indore: DM orders for camps in colleges to resolve scholarship cases

Collector Ilayaraja T |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Ilayaraja T ordered the setting up of camps in colleges for resolving scholarship cases on priority and added that strict action would be taken against institutes for negligence and delay in the distribution of scholarships.

The collector reviewed the progress of scholarship distribution work college-wise in the meeting held at the collectorate on Tuesday. Additional collector Ajaydev Sharma, officers of the department concerned and principals of colleges and nodal officers and clerks of scholarship distribution were present in the meeting.

Ilayaraja said that scholarship applications should be disposed of at the earliest. The work of data uploading, verification and acceptance should be done without delay.

“The process of acceptance and distribution of scholarship applications should be done by taking a special interest. Negligence and delay in scholarship distribution will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” the collector said.

The college principals were told that hard copies should not be taken for the scholarship.

“The student's information remains on the MP Toss portal, and scholarship verification should be done based on the information on the portal,” Ilayaraja said.

The collector also ordered issuing a show cause notice to assistant director backward classes welfare department for giving misleading information in the meeting.

In the meeting, the college-wise progress in the distribution of scholarships to students belonging to backward classes, scheduled castes and tribes, under the post-matric scholarship scheme was reviewed. Information about the process of giving scholarships was explained, and problems faced by colleges were resolved.

