Indore: DLSA outreach to raise awareness about rights

Indore: At an event organised by the District Legal Service Authority under the ‘Pan-India Awareness and Outreach Programme’, a procession was taken out from the district court, Indore, which was led by the district judge and DLSA secretary Manish Kumar Shrivastava.

Shrivastava said that the programme was organised under the chairmanship of principal district judge Dinesh Kumar Paliwal and the procession was flagged off by special judge (SC/Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act) Deepak Gupta.

DLAO Digvijay Singh said that the procession was taken out from Indore’s district court premises till Regal Square and it came back from there to the court. He added that, after the procession, an awareness programme was also organised in which the people were made aware of domestic violence, sexual abuse and such other things. Students from several law colleges and people from several organisations were present.

Awareness camp for labourers

DLSA will organise an awareness camp for the people working in unorganised sectors and labourers on Monday at Shramik Chowk in the Khajrana area. The people will be made aware of their rights and the law.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 12:20 AM IST