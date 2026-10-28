Indore Diwali Shopping 2026 Sees Rajwada Décor Demand Surge, Traders Report 45% Sales Hit From Online Competition | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With Diwali approaching, Rajwada’s bustling markets are witnessing a surge in demand for decorative flowers, designer hangings, fairy lights and illuminated prayer backdrops. This year’s trends reflect a growing preference for ready-to-use festive décor that combines traditional designs with contemporary styling.

Artificial flowers with glitter and beadwork, realistic floral arrangements paired with decorative birds, and fairy lights woven through artificial vines are among the popular choices.

Embroidered fabric backdrops fitted with LED strips are also attracting shoppers looking to create illuminated spaces for placing deities during prayers. The prices, however, have risen, with simple decorative items which were sold easily at Rs 200 to Rs 500 now being sold for Rs 600 to Rs 800.

Online shopping challenges offline traders

Despite the festive rush, local vendors say e-commerce platforms have affected their sales by nearly 45%. Traders point to online discounts and convenience as challenges, while frequent product returns make selling through digital platforms less attractive due to additional costs and reduced margins.

Handmade products keep Rajwada relevant

Vendor Hariom Thakur said decorative items are sourced from Kolkata, while several products are handmade. Several other vendors, such as Malhar Singh, shared that they are yet to resume their online business due to the returns made by customers and heavy logistics charges imposed by logistics agencies.

Despite such grievances faced by Rajwada vendors, they shared that during festive seasons, people from across Indore visit the market and show interest in buying and bargaining for their products.

The market continues to attract buyers seeking variety and the opportunity to inspect products before purchasing. The contrast between online convenience and the tactile experience of traditional shopping is shaping this season’s festive market.