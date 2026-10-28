Indore Diwali Food Safety Drive Sees 18 Samples Collected From Nine Establishments, Spoiled Cream Destroyed At Dairy | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Safety Administration inspected nine food establishments and collected 18 samples of sweets, milk products and other food items during a special drive ahead of Diwali on Tuesday.

Officials inspected dairies and sweet shops across the city. At Balaji Milk Dairy and Sweets in Prince Nagar, samples of 'mawa' and milk cake were collected. At Ajanta Sweets and Namkeen in Sirpur, a milk cake sample was collected and sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhopal.

In Musakhedi, officials collected samples from Mahesh Milk Dairy and Sweets, Vijay Prajapat Dairy and Sweets, Shri Krishna Dairy and Sweets, Yaduraj Dairy and Paliwal Sweets. Samples included 'gulab jamun', 'mawa', 'paneer', milk cake, 'ghee' and 'mawa katli'.

At Yaduraj Dairy, officials found two tins of spoiled cream and destroyed them on the spot. Operators were instructed to maintain cleanliness and follow food safety standards.

At Shri Sanwariya Milk Dairy and Sweets in Prince Nagar, samples of 'malai barfi' and milk cake were collected.

At Shri Phalodi Foods in Chhota Bangarda, officials collected samples of peanut jaggery 'chikki' and 'til laddoo'. The operator failed to produce a valid food registration certificate and was directed to submit the documents.

Officials said inspections would continue throughout the festive season, with legal action following confirmed violations.