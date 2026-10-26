Indore Diwali 2026 Firecracker Shop Guidelines Issued; Maximum 50 Licences Per Ground, Carbide Gun Sales Banned, Applications Open October 27 | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has directed sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) to monitor temporary firecracker shops during Diwali and ensure strict compliance with safety regulations. A maximum of 50 temporary licences will be issued for shops at a single ground.

Applications for licences will be accepted from Oct 27 to 30, excluding holidays, while the licences will remain valid from Nov 3 to 8.

Collector Shivam Verma has instructed officials to ensure adequate fire safety arrangements, cleanliness, water facilities and other essential requirements at designated locations.

The approved sites include Chimanbagh Ground, Hardia Compound, Palda Naka, Dussehra Maidan, Malwa Mill grain market, MR-10 Square, Sanjogitaganj School Ground, Scheme 140, Kanadia, Bengali Square, Vijay Nagar, Lasudia and areas around Silicon City Road and AB Road in Rau. Other locations include Nainod, Limbodi, Tejaji Nagar and Kelod Kartal.

Applicants must submit their original licence issued last year and two passport-size photographs. Shop numbers will be allotted through a lottery conducted by the concerned SDM.

SDMs have been directed to conduct regular and surprise inspections to verify safety arrangements and ensure that firecracker shops operate only at approved locations. Applicants blacklisted last year will not be issued licences.

Firecracker storage and sales must comply with the Explosives Rules, 2008. The administration has also strictly prohibited the sale of carbide guns. Any violation will lead to cancellation of the licence, and the violator may be barred from obtaining licences in the future.