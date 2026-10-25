227 Cartons Of Illegal Beer Worth ₹7.46 Lakh Seized From Pickup Vehicle On Indore-Ahmedabad Highway; Total Seizure ₹19.46 Lakh | FP photo

Pitol (Madhya Pradesh): Pitol police seized 227 cartons of canned beer being transported in a pickup vehicle on the Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway on Sunday.

The seized beer, measuring 2,724 litres, along with the vehicle, is valued at Rs 19.46 lakh.

According to police, the Pitol outpost received information on Oct 25 that a white pickup vehicle was carrying illegal liquor from Dhar towards Pitol through National Highway 47.

Acting on the information, a police team reached the highway and intercepted the suspected vehicle bearing registration number MP-09-KD-8020.

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During the search, police found 227 cartons of Mount brand canned beer inside the vehicle.

The seized beer was valued at Rs 7,46,376. Police also seized the pickup vehicle, estimated to be worth Rs 12 lakh, bringing the total value of the seizure to Rs 19,46,376.

A case has been registered under Sections 34(2), 36 and 46 of the Excise Act under Crime No. 1019/2026. Further investigation is underway.

Pitol outpost in-charge sub-inspector Ashok Baghel, ASI Sursingh Chauhan, constables Kailash Solanki, Kuber Solanki, Gopal Jhaniya, Nanuram German and driver constable Ansingh Bhuria were part of the police team.