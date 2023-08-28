Divisional Commissioner’s Hospital Run, Pulls Up Officials For Scrap In Basement, Unhygienic Canteen

MY Hospital, Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional Commissioner Mal Singh Bhaydiya reached Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital once again for the surprise inspection and expressed his displeasure over the scrap dumped in the basement and filthy conditions in the canteen of the hospital.

Bhaydiya accompanied by collector Ilayaraja T reached the hospital on Sunday noon and inspected the basement, canteen, and other facilities there. During the inspection, he also reprimanded the hospital superintendent Dr PS Thakur for the poor state of affairs in the basement of the hospital.

“You always say that we don’t have space but you have kept the basement filled with scrap. Clear the scrap at the earliest and renovate the basement to utilize the space,” Bhaydiya said.

He also expressed his displeasure over unhygienic conditions in the canteen of the hospital where he found watermelons and other edibles stored in the dirty refrigerator.

He reprimanded the contractor and asked him whether he kept food items in similar conditions at his home. Both the officials have also checked the kitchen of the hospital and asked the officials to improve the facilities or be ready to face the music.

The officials also directed the hospital administration to take action against the canteen contractor and also share the plan for the utilization of space in the basement.

"I inspected the facilities and found some anomalies. We have asked the officials to prepare the plan to utilize the space of the basement and also improve facilities of the canteen,” the commissioner said. Bhaydiya is inspecting the hospitals associated with MGM Medical College regularly and taking action against the anomalies there. He has visited MY Hospital thrice this month.

Read Also Indore: Youth Attacked With Knife Outside Pub After Dispute Arises On Dance Floor

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)