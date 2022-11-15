Indore: Divisional commissioner inspects stadiums for Khelo India event

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Extensive preparations are underway for the Khelo India programme in the city between January 31 and February 11.

Divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma reviewed ongoing preparations at Abhay Prashal and Basketball Complex on Monday and looked at the facilities there.

He instructed officials to complete all preparations in time and ensure that the players did not face any problems.

On this occasion, commissioner of police Harinarayan Chari Mishra, additional commissioner of police Manish Kapuria, ADM Ajaydev Sharma, sports and youth welfare officer Reena Chauhan and officers of other concerned departments were present.

Under the Khelo India programme, table tennis, kabaddi, basketball, weightlifting and football events will be held in the city from January 31 to February 11, 2023.

