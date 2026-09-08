Indore Division Reviews 24 Temples: Asset Valuation, Managers & Inventory Checks Ordered | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional Commissioner Bhaskar Lakshyakar has instructed Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars to convene temple management committee meetings within 15 days and submit reports.

He also directed that a manager be appointed for each temple on behalf of the Divisional Commissioner and ordered physical verification of temple inventories within 10 days.

Lakshyakar issued the directions at a review meeting on Monday regarding temples under the control of the Commissioner, Religious Trusts and Endowments Department.

Seven temples in Indore district and 17 in Dhar district are managed by the Divisional Commissioner.

He directed that the original architectural character of temples undergoing development or proposed for development must not be altered.

Officials associated with temple projects attended the meeting, including Smart City CEO Arth Jain, in-charge Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Shaili Kanash, Dhar Deputy Collector Nimisha Pandey, Sub-Divisional Officer Nidhi Verma and IDA official Kapil Bhalla.

Inventory and valuation of assets to be assessed

Lakshyakar directed that inventories of cash donations and valuables received by temples be prepared and systematically maintained.

Their current status and estimated value must also be documented, while prescribed procedures for storing donated items should be strictly followed.

Officials were also directed to make arrangements for devotees, prepare daily income and expenditure statements, review ongoing development works and ensure proper management of temple lands.

Development work continues at Bilvamriteshwar temple

Lakshyakar directed that construction at Bilvamriteshwar Temple, located in the Narmada River at Dharampuri in Dhar district, be completed within the stipulated timeframe while maintaining quality.

Development work at the temple has been underway since 2025. Projects worth Rs 5.5 crore include construction of a boundary wall, Sant Niwas, toilets and blocks.