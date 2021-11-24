Indore: District tops state in helping kids who lost their parents in corona

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district has got the top position in the state by clearing maximum number of cases under Prime Minister's CARES meant for kids who lost their parents to the corona pandemic.

In all, 28 cases have been approved by collector Manish Singh under the said scheme. Kids who lost their parents\adoptive parents to corona between March 11, 2020 and December 31, 2021 are eligible under the scheme.

Assistant Director of Women and Child Development Department, Ramniwas Budholia, said that joint accounts of all the beneficiaries have been opened at the GPO and they will get Rs 10 lakhs from the Central Government when they turn 23 years. They have also been provided Rs 5 lakh insurance cover, free education at nearest Central School or private school under RTE till they are 10 years, and then to any Central residential schools like Navodaya Vidyalaya, Sainik School etc when they turn 11 years. They are also going to be provided free books, uniforms etc.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 01:36 AM IST