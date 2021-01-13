Indore: District Supply Controller RC Meena suspended for going ‘soft’ on ration mafias

Indore: Divisional Commissioner, Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma suspended
District Supply Controller RC Meena with immediate effect for his
involvement with ration mafia.
Beside this, the complaints of irregularities at ration shops and
negligence and apathy in the implementation of government programs andschemes were also primarily found substantial. This action has been
taken on the basis of the report submitted by the Collector Manish
Singh.
Collector Singh stated in his report that Meena showed carelessness and apathy in the implementation of government programmes
and schemes. His work has not been satisfactory since his posting here. In the last 2 months, six fair price shops have been restored without proper investigation. This restoration was done by Meena without bringing to the notice of Additional Collector (Food) and District Collector. Meena also appears to be involved with ration mafias. The action has been taken on the basis of his these acts. Meena’s headquarters is fixed at Alirajpur collector office.
This order have been come into force with immediate effect.
On the report of Collector Singh, Divisional Commissioner
Dr. Sharma, issued the suspension order of Meena on Wednesday. Action
was taken on the ground of sealing 13 ration shops by the
administration team last day. During the action Executive Magistrate
found that the Food Controller RC Meena was in constant touch with
Bharat Dave and Pramod Dahiguda related to the ration scam. While
raids were being conducted by the administrative team, a meeting was
recorded between Meena and the suspected accused. A detailed
investigation is being conducted by the collector in this regard.
