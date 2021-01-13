Indore: District Supply Controller RC Meena suspended for going ‘soft’ on ration mafias





Indore: Divisional Commissioner, Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma suspended

District Supply Controller RC Meena with immediate effect for his

involvement with ration mafia.

Beside this, the complaints of irregularities at ration shops and

negligence and apathy in the implementation of government programs andschemes were also primarily found substantial. This action has been

taken on the basis of the report submitted by the Collector Manish

Singh.

Collector Singh stated in his report that Meena showed carelessness and apathy in the implementation of government programmes

and schemes. His work has not been satisfactory since his posting here. In the last 2 months, six fair price shops have been restored without proper investigation. This restoration was done by Meena without bringing to the notice of Additional Collector (Food) and District Collector. Meena also appears to be involved with ration mafias. The action has been taken on the basis of his these acts. Meena’s headquarters is fixed at Alirajpur collector office.

This order have been come into force with immediate effect.

On the report of Collector Singh, Divisional Commissioner

Dr. Sharma, issued the suspension order of Meena on Wednesday. Action

was taken on the ground of sealing 13 ration shops by the

administration team last day. During the action Executive Magistrate

found that the Food Controller RC Meena was in constant touch with

Bharat Dave and Pramod Dahiguda related to the ration scam. While

raids were being conducted by the administrative team, a meeting was

recorded between Meena and the suspected accused. A detailed

investigation is being conducted by the collector in this regard.