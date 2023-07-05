Indore: District Records Over 6.75 Inches Average Rain

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the citizens witnessed intermittent rain with different intensities on Tuesday, the district administration records show that the district has witnessed average total rainfall that is more than six inches.

As per the records, the average total rainfall in the district has been recorded at 171.5 mm (6.76 inches). The highest rainfall in the district has been received in Depalpur area i.e. 258.8 mm (10.18 inches) while lowest rainfall was registered in Gautampura area i.e. 121.7 mm (4.79 inches). Indore urban areas have recorded 158.9 mm (6.24 inches) rainfall, so far.

Meanwhile, the weather remained cloudy with over half inch rain recorded on Tuesday. The rise in temperature and humidity had turned the day uncomfortable but rains in the evening gave way to a pleasant evening for the citizens.

According to regional meteorological department officials, chances of heavy rainfall in Indore district are bleak on Wednesday but forecast light to moderate rainfall for next two days. “The Monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Anupgarh, Sikar, Guna, Jabalpur, Pendra Road, Sambalpur, Balasore and thence southeastwards to Central Bay of Bengal. The cyclonic circulation over central parts of Uttar Pradesh persists,” Met officials said.

The maximum temperature recorded on Tuesday was 33.9 degrees Celsius which was one degree above normal.

Night Temperature Increased By Three Degrees Celsius In 24 Hours

Along with the maximum temperature going above normal, the minimum temperature was also increased by three degrees in 24 hours and was recorded two degrees above normal. The humidity was recorded at 87 per cent.