 Indore: District Development Committee Meeting Today
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 01:47 AM IST
Representative Image | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee constituted to review various development works and public welfare schemes in the district will be organised on Wednesday at 12 noon. The meeting will be presided over by MP Shankar Lalwani. In the meeting, review will be done in relation to Gram Panchayat, Municipal Council and Municipal Corporation under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana urban and rural.

Similarly, Pradhan Mantri Matritva Yojana and Ladli Laxmi Yojana under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), Chief Minister Ladli Brahmin Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana under National Food Security, implementation of fair price shops and shops and Annadoot Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana will also be reviewed. A detailed review of Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana will also be undertaken.

