Indore District Declared Water-Scarce Amid 27% Rainfall Deficit, Private Borewell Drilling Banned With Immediate Effect | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With below-normal rainfall and rapidly declining groundwater levels raising concerns over a looming water crisis, the district administration has declared all urban and rural areas of Indore district water-scarce and banned private borewell drilling with immediate effect until further orders.

The restriction has been imposed months before the onset of summer, when such bans are generally introduced, reflecting growing concerns over water availability during the coming months.

Collector Shivam Verma issued the order under the Madhya Pradesh Drinking Water Preservation Act, 1986, and its 2002 amendment, following recommendations from the public health engineering department and Indore Municipal Corporation. The administration said deficient rainfall, coupled with excessive groundwater extraction, had caused water levels in borewells and other drinking water sources to decline rapidly.

Under the order, revenue, police and municipal corporation officials have been authorised to seize drilling machines and initiate legal proceedings against violators. Those violating Sections 3 or 4 of the Act may face a fine of up to Rs 2,000, imprisonment for up to two years, or both.

Borewell drilling undertaken under government schemes has been exempted from the restriction. The administration may acquire private wells and other existing private water sources, if required, to ensure public drinking water supply under Section 4 of the Act.

The order will remain in force until further instructions.

According to available rainfall data, Indore district received 633.1 mm of rainfall between June 1 and Sept 30, against the normal 868.1 mm for the period. The shortfall of 235 mm amounts to a rainfall deficit of around 27%.

The deficient monsoon has affected groundwater replenishment, increasing concerns about the pressure on drinking water sources as demand rises in the coming months. The administration has imposed the ban to curb further exploitation of underground water and help preserve available resources.