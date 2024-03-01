Indore District Court Bar Association Elections Underway, 38 Candidates Competing For 11 Posts

Indore district court |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The annual elections of the Indore Bar Association were held on Friday. Voting started at 10 am and will continue till 5 pm. Four polling stations have been set up for the elections in which 4495 voters exercised their rights through more than 40 booths. Preparations for counting will begin immediately after voting and the results will be declared by late night.

38 candidates are in the fray for the posts of five office bearers and six executive members. Five candidates each are trying their luck for the post of president and vice president, while three candidates are in the fray for the post of secretary. Arrangements of Chole-Bhatura, Gulab Jamun, Kadi and Pulao have also been made for the members taking part in the voting.

Separate booth for senior advocate and women voters

Separate booths for senior advocates and women voters were set up. It is mandatory for members to have a photo identity card for voting.

More than 100 advocates will help in counting votes. Special arrangements have also been made in the District Court to provide information about the results of counting of votes.

Contenders competing

For president – Surendra Kumar Verma, Gopal Kacholiya, Mukesh P Jain, Sunil Kumar Chaudhary, Omprakash Tiwari.

For Vice President - Shriram Bhadauria, Mukesh Saini, Dinesh Hardia, Kishore Gupta, Sushma Sharma.

For Secretary – Kapil Birthare, Amit Pathak, Vishal Ramteke.

For Co-Secretary – Akshay Bajpai, Ratnesh Pal, Jaideep Singh Gaur, Rajkumar Kaushal, Raisingh Parihar, Vijay Vyas, Sandeep Yadav.

For Treasurer – Purushottam Somani, Mukesh Singh Tomar