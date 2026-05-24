Indore District Bar Association Okays 30% Quota For Women Lawyers | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The District Bar Association has passed a constitutional amendment proposal providing 30% reservation for women lawyers in its executive body, following recent directions issued by the Supreme Court regarding women’s representation in bar associations.

To implement the reservation policy, the Indore Advocates Association was required to amend its constitution. A general body meeting of the District Bar was convened for the purpose, where members unanimously approved the amendment proposal.

Bar Association President L.L. Yadav and Secretary Kapil Birthre informed that under the new amendment, the post of co-president will now be reserved for a woman advocate. In addition, two out of the six executive committee posts will also be reserved for women lawyers.

The decision is being seen as a significant step towards increasing women’s participation and leadership in the legal profession at the district level. Senior advocates welcomed the move, stating that it would encourage more women lawyers to actively participate in bar administration and decision-making.

Meanwhile, preparations for the upcoming District Bar executive elections have already begun. The election date has been announced for June 15, and the chief election officer has been appointed. Several likely candidates have reportedly begun campaigning through meetings and social media ahead of the polls.