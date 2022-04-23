Indore: District administration organises ‘Health Mela’ in Sanwer block

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Health minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary expressed his satisfaction over the overall development in Sanwer and said that Sanwer will also be developed like Sanchi in terms of health facilities.

Dr Choudhary was addressing the Health Mela organised in Sanwer block by district administration and health department to commemorate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, on Saturday.

“Similar health camps will be organised for two days in all district headquarters soon. Tulsi Silawat is working tirelessly for the development of Sanwer as various development works are going on under his leadership in Sanwer. We will make Sanwer as developed as Sanchi, which is Choudhary’s constituency,” he said.

Meanwhile, Silawat appealed to the doctors to treat the patients with empathy and to provide them the best treatment as well as benefits of all the health schemes.

Collector Manish Singh emphasised on ABHA cards and also on connecting the private and government hospitals in the same portal. The ABHA cards will be beneficial for every patient and it will become an important document for treatment.

According to health department officials, as many as 4,000 patients were registered and were examined by doctors in the health mela. Along with providing more than 63 health facilities and blood tests, patients were also being given necessary medicines and nutritional food. Doctors of Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences, Rajshri Apollo, MY Hospital and others served the patients during the camp for free.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 10:46 PM IST