Indore District Administration Becomes Alert After Dehli Incident

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the incident that took place in Delhi recently, the Indore district administration have become alert and vigilant. In view of this, necessary security arrangements and availability of basic facilities will be ensured in view of life safety in coaching classes, libraries and other institutions running in basements and big buildings in Indore. Joint teams will be formed for this.

These teams will have teams of other related departments including police, indore municipal corporation, fire safety, electrical safety along with officials of the district administration. These teams will inspect and ensure necessary arrangements.

Action will be taken against the institutions which do not make arrangements within the given time.This information was given in the meeting of resolution of time-limit letters (TL) held here today under the chairmanship of Collector Asheesh Singh. Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shivam Verma, District Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Siddharth Jain, Additional Collector Gaurav Benal, Smart City CEO Divyank Singh, Indore Development Authority Chief Executive Officer RP Ahirwar, Additional Collector Sapna Lovanshi,.

Roshan Rai, Rajendra Raghuvanshi and Nisha Damor along with other officers were present in the meeting. In the meeting, Collector Singh directed to form this team soon and start the action soon. It was told that Additional Collector Roshan Rai will be the nodal officer for this. The team will mainly consist of SDM, ACP and other officers.

Collector Singh directed to re-intensify the campaign being run to ensure fire safety management. He also said that the campaign to make roads and footpaths encroachment free in Indore should be speeded up and made more effective. Apart from the 15 identified routes of the city, this action should also be taken on other busy routes of the city.

He also directed for quick resolution of pending cases of compassion in the district. He also reviewed the progress of the ongoing work for the ropeway in the meeting. Singh also took information about the industries being set up in the panchayats. He instructed that this work should be completed in the next one month. He also reviewed the progress of the renovation work of the Vishram ghats being done with public cooperation.